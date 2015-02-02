Life After the Massacre: Terror in Peshawar

On the morning of December 16, armed members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan entered the Army Public School in Peshawar, the largest city in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The men moved from classroom to classroom, telling the schoolchildren to say their prayers before shooting them at point-blank range. According to the military, the massacre left 141 people dead, including 132 children.

VICE News travelled to Peshawar to meet with survivors, paramedics, and relatives of victims of the attack, and to learn how the region is coming to terms with the massacre.

