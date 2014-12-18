Stream Lil B’s New Track “I Can’t Breathe”

“ALL I CAN SAY IS LIL B LOVES YOU, CRY TO THIS IF YOU HAVE A HEART – LIL B.” That’s all there is in the YouTube description for Lil B’s new track, “I Can’t Breathe,” a new song from the Based God named after the chant from protests for Eric Garner, the New York man who passed away after a police officer placed him in a choke hold earlier this year. “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breath, I can’t breathe,” B spits, repeatedly. The poignant track comes after the news yesterday that Lil B claimed to be banned from Facebook for “speaking his mind.” Stream it below.