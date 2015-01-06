Holy Shit, Lil Durk and DeJ Loaf’s “What You Do to Me” Remix Is Beautiful

Lil Durk is one of Chicago’s most innovative rappers, but the hottest song he made in 2014 may have actually been his take on “Try Me,” the hit from Detroit’s DeJ Loaf. The video of his remix has racked up more than 5 million views since October; it’s one of the best “Try Me” freestyles if not the best, and it has DeJ’s blessing, via FaceTime conversation at the beginning of the video.

DeJ and Durk are a perfect pairing – both Midwest rappers with ears for melodies and eyes for stark, emotionally laden images – and they’ve been vocal friends on social media all fall. According to 2DopeBoyz, they’re now rumored to be a couple, and, if that’s the case, what a match. The two of them coming together on a track was guaranteed to be magic, and their remix of Durk’s “What You Do To Me,” from Signed to the Streets 2, is a beautiful serenade on both artists’ parts. Check it out below:

