Hell Yeah, Get Sexy to Lil Durk’s “Like Me” Featuring Jeremih, the Sexiest Song We’ve Ever Wanted to Have Sex To

Damn, how good is sex? It’s, like, beyond good. It’s the greatest thing. Not only is it the reason we continue to have a human race, but it feels so good. Sex is definitely, like, the top three activities that you can do—the others are obviously not worth mentioning because they are so far down in comparison to sex. Some people say that listening to good music is like having sex with your ears. But people who say that definitely haven’t had sex, because sex is soooooo much better than listening to music. But when you combine sexy music with having sex, holy shit, it’s next level. Thankfully, Lil Durk just teamed up with Jeremih (the king of sexy music) for “Like Me,” which, yeah, is fucking sexy. The track is produced by Vinylz and Boi-1da, and is off Durk’s upcoming album Remember My Name, which drops May 12 via Def Jam.