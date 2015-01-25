Lil Wayne and Migos Just Dropped “Amazing Amy” (Yeah, It’s a ‘Gone Girl’ Reference)

Weezy’s on a roll.

Barely a week after releasing his long-gestating Sorry 4 the Wait 2 mixtape, Lil Wayne has just dropped a new collaboration with Migos. Produced by London On Da Track, “Amazing Amy” brings together two of hip-hop’s brightest stars and lets ’em do their thing over a spare, brooding beat.

This is the first time they’ve worked together, so this is pretty huge, and Noisey loves them both. There’s no word yet as to whether the song is a one-off or will appear on Tha Carter V, but regardless, it’s a damn fine way to start a Sunday morning.

