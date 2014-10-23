Listen to an Exclusive Mixtape from Meridian Dan

Your boy Meridian Dan has been tearing it up as of late. “German Whip” kicked things off earlier this year, was followed up with “One Two Drinks”, and he’s featured on some of the hottest remixes put out this year. Now he’s heading out on the road, touring with Netsky and has made an exclusive mix to go alongside. Take a listen above.

For those hitting the UK soon – The Netsky Autumn Live tour kicks off next Thursday 30th in Sheffield, finishing on Nov 6th at KOKO in London. Supporting the tour are Meridian Dan, Kove and I See MONSTAS.

