Listen to a Brand New Blur Track “There Are Too Many Of Us” and Get Your Vaguely Political Groove On

There was a time when we thought we might never hear a new Blur song ever again. Well those days are long behind us. On April 27 we are getting a whole new album. In the words of Damon Albarn: “Woooooooooooohoooooooooooo” (and repeat).

The band’s latest offering, “There Are Too Many of Us”, is a stomping politically charged number tackling all the big themes of the moment. “There are too many of us, in tiny houses here and there” sings Damon, speaking to the plight of inner city workers and Hobbits everywhere.

The video that accompanies the track is a nice opportunity to see the band together in a low-key setting (possibly the meeting room in a medium sized call centre actually). Far from the Pyramid stage scale of performance that re-introduced them to us, it seems this album has come from a far more intimate and focused climate. The visuals are also stuffed with cryptic nods to current affairs, showing that while the band may be a little older, there are certainly no less relevant. Just look at the imagery. Plastic soldiers and peace symbols = the trivilisation of warfare through popular culture. Cheese-making bassist Alex James smoking a cigarette = the death of agriculture via pollution.

“There are Too Many of Us” follows the release of “Get Out”.