Listen To DJ Earl’s Remix of Blacksmif’s ‘My Own Blood’

There are now endless ways to approach beatmaking and electronic music as well as a seemingly never-ending supply of people churning out club bangers or dubstep grime—and a lot of it sounds the same. But the oversaturation of electronic musicians means that, if you’re willing to do some digging, you can uncover some pretty thoughtful stuff like this track, “My Own Blood,” originally by Blacksmif and remixed by DJ Earl.

Blacksmif’s work tends to genre-bend even more than that of his contemporaries, introducing elements of jazz, dub, and soul into his strange electronic landscape. This track is atmospheric and upbeat, but also tasteful. Something about London lends itself to these catchy beats. Maybe it’s the weather.