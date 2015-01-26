Listen to Rihanna’s “FourFiveSeconds” Collab with Kanye West and Paul McCartney Right Now

We already knew that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign had confirmed an upcoming record with Kanye West, Rihanna and Sir Paul McCartney (and collectively lost our shit over “Only One“) but didn’t realize we’d be getting another taste of that magic quite so soon. RiRi just dropped a bomb on her website—a new song entitled “FourFiveSeconds” that features Kanye West and Paul McCartney and sounds like sunshine.

Her website apparently keeps crashing because, duh, everyone wants to hear this shit, but we’ve got “FourFiveSeconds” streaming for you right here: