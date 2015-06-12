Listen to Two New Chief Keef Tracks

Chief Keef is going to turn 20 this August, and he’s already done more in his short career than most others in the game. I mean, did you ever even think he would have his own art show? Star in a really cool and awesome documentary produced by your favorite website on earth? Be really great friends with Andy freaking Milonakis? You should have; dude was born a star. If you needed more proof that Keef is the real deal, here’s a couple tracks he just dropped, “Runnin” and “Ride On Me.” The former features Andy Milonakis dropping a verse and production by Almighty DP, and the latter with a pretty chill track via Dolan Beats.

Listen to both tracks below (at the same time if you’re feeling freaky) and watch out documentary on Chiraq right here.