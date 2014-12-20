Listen to Yokai’s New Track ‘Pharmacy’ and Float on the Chillest Wave Imaginable

I don’t know very much about Oculus Rift, but I do know it induces people into a sort of otherworldly bizarro state. Statistically speaking, there has to be at least one guy who’s tried it and lost all subsequent control of his bowels. This is our future.

In a sense, Yokai’s music is probably just as transportive as Oculus Rift, except you don’t have to be a Silicon Valley futurist dweeb to enjoy it. Take a listen to the Austin-based chillwave producer’s new track, “Pharmacy,” which will appear on his upcoming album, ( W E B B R A N D ). The song will make you feel like you’re floating on a blow-up raft in a tropical lake composed entirely of Capri Sun and Dragon Balls.

Videos by VICE

Preorder ( W E B B R A N D ) on Bandcamp.

More stuff like this:

This Four-Minute Horror Movie Hints at Why Facebook Paid $2 Billion for the Oculus Rift

The Loneliness of the Gay Romanian Chillwave Fan

This Guy Is Going to Spend a Whole Month Alone in a Room with Virtual Reality Goggles Strapped to His Face

