Listen to Yung Joey’s “Bout Me”

What is your greatest desire in life? Is it to become president? Is it to become a famous actor or actress? Is it simply to be happy and raise a stable family? Well, those probably aren’t going to fucking happen, loser. Yung Joey knows this, which is why “Bout Me,” his newest single, presents an alternate goal to all that shit your teachers told you about: Getting paid and stunting while you do it. “I recorded the song in 15 minutes,” Joey told us over email. “I found out somebody was talking about me behind my back. Instead of approaching them, I told myself I’mma get in the studio and really give them something to talk about.”

The result is “Bout Me,” a rugged anthem preaching the value of self-reliance in the trap. “How the fuck you ain’t got no money, dogg? You wake up every day,” he tells the listener on this Doe Pesci-produced track, which you can stream by clicking that little orange “Play” button on the Soundcloud box below this text.