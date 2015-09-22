All the Stuff Syrian Refugees Leave Behind During Their Journey to Europe

This article originally appeared on VICE Spain

I arrived at Hungary’s border with Serbia in early September. The area surrounding the village of Röszke, where I stayed for a few days, had recently become a hotspot in a migration route that starts in Greece and leads to Central Europe. Thousands of people pass through Röszke every day and – judging by the interviews I conducted there – most of them come from Syria.

Walking down the railroad tracks next to some of them, it struck me that I could tell the stories of these refugees without showing their faces. Instead, I thought, photographing all the things they left behind could illustrate all that they’re giving up in their journey for refuge.

As a photojournalist, I’ve spent the past decade covering routes of migration into Europe, but mostly those starting in Africa. What struck me in this case were the actual objects I found scattered between Hungary and Serbia: plush toys, medicine, boat tickets, sanitary products, food and clothing – all things you’d never find abandoned on the side of the street in poor countries like Mauritania, Mali, Senegal or Morocco.

While a vocal opposition are keen to portray refugees as a faceless mass of economic migrants invading Europe to snatch up all the jobs, perhaps these photos help to demonstrate that many are the exact opposite – that they’re people with purchasing power simply looking for protection.