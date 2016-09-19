Photos of British People Trying to Deal with the Heatwave

British people can’t handle the heat. We know that. The other day we went as far as asking people who’ve lived in hot countries how Britain as a nation could better suck it up and deal with it when the sun comes out for these four days a year.

But that was this before. Last week was 32 degrees and we hadn’t put out our handy guide yet, so people had no idea what to do. They were lost and hot and red and sweaty. To see exactly how Brits were dealing with the heatwave, we asked photographer Jake Lewis to have a walk around the City of London with his camera.

