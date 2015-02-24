Scenes from Outside the Dolby Theatre During the Oscars

The Academy Awards turn the streets of Los Angeles into a ghost town. Almost everyone is inside huddled around TVs watching the show—everyone aside from the mob of people standing outside on Hollywood Boulevard. People start lining up outside Dolby Theater as early as 5 AM, sticking their cameras through the chain-link fence and attempting to catch a glimpse of some celebrity far, far in the distance. Even if you squint, you can barely see the red carpet.

This year, there were a few thousand people stretched out. There was a bomb threat. When it started pouring, people still didn’t disperse—they just put on ponchos and soldiered on. Here are a few scenes from the crowd yesterday.

