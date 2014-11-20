This Is a Black and White Video of Lykke Li Covering Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”

Today in twee, we have a more “official” (meaning it’s on Lykke Li’s YouTube) video of Lykke Li covering Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” which is a bit better version than the live video of her doing it that surfaced online about a week ago (week agooooo!). I don’t really know what else to say about this video because it’s just a black and white video of Lykke Li covering Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” so I’ll just make some quick observations. There is an acoustic guitar. These guys have probably shopped at Uniqulo. The people in the video are drinking white wine. There appears to be no cheese on the table. The couches look to be a dark gray / possibly black. There are three interesting male haircuts but the guy on the left, in my opinion, has the best one. The guitar player is a fan of bar chords. And Lykke Li has somehow made one of the most turned up and sexual songs of the last two years a great bedtime listen.