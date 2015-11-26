Portraits of the Iranian Demonstrators Who Sewed Their Mouths Shut At the Greek-Macedonian Border

This article originally appeared on VICE Greece

This past Saturday, about 1,300 refugees gathered in the town of Idomeni – which lies on the Greek side of the border between Greece and Macedonia – to protest against the decision by Macedonian authorities to turn away those who do not come from war zones such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The protest kept strong throughout the weekend while on Monday, at least ten Iranian demonstrators called a hunger strike, sewed their lips shut and sat down in front of lines of Macedonian riot police. At the time of writing, the protest is gaining momentum resulting in a backlog of people stuck at the border.

