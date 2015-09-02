Majid Jordan Get Drake to Tag Along in Their Multi-Colored Fantasy for “My Love”

What is the color of love? For some it’s turquoise, for others it’s aqua blue. Unfortunately, this answer escapes even OVO’s Majid Jordan for their Drake-assisted single “My Love.” What we get instead is an insightful examination of human behavior through fill lighting as the trio ruminate in the respective rooms of a motel. There also seems to be a lot of sensual touching and for reasons beyond our understanding Drake has a carry-on pencil case attached to his sweater. But we’re going to chalk that up to him experimenting with cool things since he’s successful and able to remain charming even after kicking a ball into his own lamp.

