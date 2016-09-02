A Man Has Been Found Guilty of Having a Snake Sex Tape on His Phone

Bae (via Pixabay)



A south-west London man has been jailed for possessing a load of bestiality pornography, including, but not by any means limited to, a man having sex with a snake.

Cyprian Okoro, a GP from Streatham, had all sorts of fucked up shit on his phone, the majority of which was sent to him on WhatsApp, including the snake-fucking, women having sex with dogs, a woman shagging a horse and one indecent image of a two-year-old boy. He received an interim suspension from the General Medical Council in 2013, and in 2014, he was accused of sexual assault and given an nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months. The judge, Richard Hone QC, said: “He is very lucky not to be immediately imprisoned and this was quite a bad case. It would be unfair to put him immediately in prison when the first trial gave him a suspended sentence – even if it was frankly, pretty lenient.” The jury wasted no time in the snake-fucking video case, deliberating for less than a day, and found Okoro guilty on all but two charges, the dirty bastard. The court heard the grotty images were “grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise obscene character”. No shit.

If you ever find yourself wondering ‘man, I wonder what a guy making love to a reptile looks like?’ then don’t bother trying to find out because you could end up like Mr. Okoro here.

He’s going to have a lot of explaining to do in prison after sentencing on the 30th of September. “What are you in for?” they’ll say. If it was me, I’d say I stole a case of Rubicon from a Sainsbury’s or something, and not let the lags find out that I’m some sort of weirdo who likes to watch Alsatians bang women. Here’s a list of things you can do to distract yourself from your interest in bestiality:

