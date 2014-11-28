The Eerie Calm of New York City on Thanksgiving Day

Outside of the Macy’s Day parade route, New York City is basically a ghost town on Thanksgiving Day. Marcus Morris is perhaps best known for his fashion and portrait photography, but he spent this Thanksgiving morning wandering the deserted streets of Manhattan with his camera. What he turned up with is a series of photos that are eerie, dark, and desolate—the perfect companion to a Thanksgiving dinner with family members who make you feel the same.

To view more of Marcus’s work, visit his website.