‘MATTE’ Magazine Presents Pixy (Yijun Liao)

MATTE magazine is a photography journal I started in 2010 as a way to shed light on good work by emerging photographers. Each issue features the work of one artist, and I shoot a portrait of him or her for the issue’s cover. As photo editor of VICE, I’m excited to share my discoveries with a wider audience.

Pixy’s photography is intimate and public at the same time. Her photographs are personal—she uses images of herself and her boyfriend to address gender roles and sexuality in our society. Although they are based on real incidents in their private lives, they are not documentary photographs. She stages and performs situations between her and her boyfriend, and with these pictures she challenges preconceived notions of heterosexual relationships. She does this with a sly sense of humor in perfectly executed photographs. Her pictures are witty, often tongue in cheek, and never deadly serious. Yet she makes her point succinctly, reversing gender roles or making purposefully unsexy sexy pictures. They are not intended to be feminist statements but they question the traditional and stereotypical notions of male/female roles in our society. Her photographs are conceptual and playful at the same time. She is a rebel with a twinkle in her eye.

Issue 28 of MATTE magazine features photos by New York-based artist Pixy (Yijun Liao) from the series Experimental Relationship. Some of the below images feature butts and nipples, so don’t scroll down if you don’t want to see that stuff.

Pixy was born and raised in Shanghai, China. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, with her boyfriend/muse, Moro. They have a band together, called PIMO.

Elisabeth Biondi is an independent curator and writer. She is photo editor emeritus of the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and Stern.

Puchase physical copies of issue 28 of MATTE magazine featuring pictures by Pixy and text by Elsiabeth Biondi on mattemagazine.org, or at Printed Matter’s New York Art Book Fair at MoMA PS1 this weekend.