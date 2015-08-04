Drake Continued to Clown Meek Mill Last Night By Performing In Front of a Presentation of Memes

Meek Mill’s acquired so many L’s over the past few weeks, it’s hard not to feel sorry for him. By now you’ve all heard the story: Meek trash-talked Drake on Twitter, Drake responded with two tracks – “Charged Up” and “Back to Back” – and when Meek finally hit back with his own track, it fell flatter than a struggle rapper recording his first mixtape on Garageband using the in-built laptop microphone.

It’s difficult to say whether or not Meek deserves the heat that’s been thrown at him. Maybe he was right to call Drake out; maybe he wasn’t. If anything’s certain though, it’s that Drake’s OVO team are sending out the message that – unless you can annihilate Drake bar for bar, like Jay Z on the “We Made It” remix last year, or Pusha T – then the force of Octobers Very Own will punch down. That’s exactly what’s happened last week and became all the more evident at last night’s OVO Fest show.

Videos by VICE

Drake took no time to mention the beef and opened his set with “Charged Up” and “Back to Back”. If that wasn’t enough, the performance featured a slide-show packed with Meek Mill memes. Drake also wore a t-shirt that read Free Meek Mill.

Check out footage below:

A clip has also emerged of Kanye, Will Smith and Drake laughing over footage filmed on Will Smith’s phone. “That’s the Meek one”, Kanye says, laughing, giving us ample reason to assume the footage on Will Smith’s phone features yet another Meek Mill meme.

Damn even Will Smith clowning Meek pic.twitter.com/Ka17JSSMIy

A moment in the set also suggested that Drake isn’t finished, with him dropping a “3Peat” bar that referenced a rumoured third track, reportedly produced by Vinylz, Boi-1da, Detail and 40, to be waiting in the wings.

3 PEAT #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/hJnYF6GMJ6



Unfortunately though, the night ended on a much more serious note. Billboard reports that two people have been killed, and three injured in a shooting inside the OVO Fest’s afterparty, which was hosted by Drake.

You can follow Ryan Bassil on Twitter.