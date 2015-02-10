Meet the Unsung Hero of Shane Meadows’ “This is England”, “Dead Man’s Shoes” and “Somers Town”

The year is 1988 and Gavin Clark has just returned from the South of France to a job at Britain’s premier short-break resort, Alton Towers. Back then the theme park didn’t have the world’s first vertical free-drop roller-coaster, a themed restaurant serving secret-garden sundaes, or energy-efficient hand-dryers. The entertainment consisted of a few rides, a crazy golf-course, and botanic gardens.



Gavin worked in one of the theme park’s restaurants, cooking chips. People would come; Gavin would feed them; they would leave with a slightly higher level of cholesterol than normal. Then, like most humans do when they’ve been working in a chip shop all Summer, Gavin turned to himself and said “Man, this is so fucking wank. I might as well give it up.” He’d just met Shane Meadows – now the director of This is England, Dead Man’s Shoes, and Room for Romeo Brass, then a musician – and decided to hand in his notice. The rest, they say, is history.



Gavin and Shane entered a relationship that’s been going for the last few decades. It started in Gavin’s caravan – where he lived with an acoustic guitar – and culminated in Gavin’s music appearing in most of Shane’s work: from soundtracking Small Time to the latest This is England series, set in the 1990s. If you listen close, it’s Gavin’s cover of The Smiths’ “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” that plays during the original film’s close, when Shaun ventures to the beach and throws the Union Jack into the sea.

A still from Dead Man’s Shoes

Before turning to directing, Shane Meadows wanted to be a musician. Gavin – by proxy of being “fifty times better” than Shane – changed his mind. “It was quite heartbreaking at the time”, Shane told me “but I wouldn’t have become a filmmaker if it wasn’t for Gavin.”



To get an idea of the pair’s “special relationship”, I present to you Exhibit’s A and B.



Shane: “Gavin’s stuff was right up there with people like Nick Drake, Tim Rose. He seemed to be in that mold but was twenty-one, living in a field in the middle of Staffordshire. This relationship is life long.”



Gavin: “Shane used to go to Affleck’s Palace to buy my jeans. There were a lot of idiots around and no one got it but he did. He was talking about “surfing on buses” and stuff.”

A still from A Room For Romeo Brass

