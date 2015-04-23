Megg, Mogg & Owl – ‘Winter Abortion’ By Simon Hanselmann April 23, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Follow Simon Hanselmann on Twitter and look at his blog. Then buy his books from Fantagraphics and Space Face. Tagged:comics on vice, Comics!, Fantagraphics, Megg, megg mogg and owl, Mogg, owl, Simon Hanselmann, space face, Vice comics, winter Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Confessions of a Teenage Christian Metalcore Superfan 04.05.17 By James Wilt Memory Editing Technology Will Give Us Perfect Recall and Let Us Alter Memories at Will 04.04.17 By Rachel Riederer RuPaul Believes ‘Drag Race’ can Change the World 04.04.17 By Jonathan Parks-Ramage Why Is the Anti-Vaxxer Movement Still a Thing? 04.03.17 By Sam Nichols