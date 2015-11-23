Men Eat Disgusting Amounts of Food Because They Want to Have Sex with You, Ladies

Photo by Julian Master

It turns out that guys cram way more food in their faces while dining with women than by themselves or with other men, according to a new study from Cornell University.

After secretly measuring the amount of uneaten pizza and salad from 130 participants at an “all-you-can-eat” lunch spot, the study’s researchers found that guys ate 93 percent more pizza and 86 percent more salad when dining with ladies present.

Why are men doing this? Study author Kevin Kniffen told the Atlantic, “The new research article examines the question of whether overeating might function as a comparable kind of signal that a person is healthy enough that they can engage in unhealthful behavior of excessive eating (and still end up OK).” In other words, cramming an extra slice into his mouth could be a man’s way of signaling to his potential mate, Look, I’m in such good shape I can afford to fuck up my body real bad!

The study did not indicate whether this strategy worked to attract women, though given that all these lunch meet-ups took place at an all-you-can-eat buffet, it’s safe to guess not that much romance was sparked.