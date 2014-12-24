Merry Christmas, Fashion Cat By Alex Schubert December 24, 2014, 11:21am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Alex’s work here. Tagged:Alex Schubert, alex schubert fashion cat, Blobby Boys, comic books, comic strips, Comics!, cyber gang, fashion cat, god, griffith observatory, Illustration, koyama press, The Blobby Boys & Friends, Vice comics, weekly comics, zine police Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Everything We Know So Far About the Attack in Central Stockholm 04.07.17 By VICE Staff 10 Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask a Bouncer 04.07.17 By Christine Kewitz Inside the Shady World of PlayStation Network Account Resellers 04.07.17 By Patrick Klepek Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more