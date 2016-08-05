‘Michael the Basement Dweller,’ Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Graham August 5, 2016, 3:20am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:beserk, Comics!, Evergreen, kitty kagura, manga, Michael, sayonara chump, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics, VICE US Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper The First Time I Let Someone Die 12.11.16 By Dr. Rahul Jandial How Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories 11.28.16 By Hanson O'Haver Sex Workers Describe Their First Day on the Job 11.17.16 By Graham Isador