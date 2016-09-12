‘Michael’s Job Interview,’ Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Graham September 12, 2016, 9:10am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:Comics!, Evergreen, manchildren, Michael, michaelity, modern hermit, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics, VICE US, videogames are art, videogames are for babies Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper The First Time I Let Someone Die 12.11.16 By Dr. Rahul Jandial How Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories 11.28.16 By Hanson O'Haver An Interview with India’s Most Wanted Cartoonist 11.24.16 By Philip Kleinfeld