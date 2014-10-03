Migos Just Released a Song About FakeWatchBusta Called “Fake Watch Busta”

Earlier this year, we talked to Instagram sleuth FakeWatchBusta, who, as his name suggests, is a guy with an Instagram account devoted to exposing rappers’ fake jewellery. FakeWatchBusta has called out rappers like Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Jadakiss for wearing knockoff versions of expensive watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and other watch brands that you have only heard of because Jay Z (whom FakeWatchBusta complimented on his watch integrity) raps about them.

One group of artists FakeWatchBusta didn’t call out was Atlanta trio Migos. Why? Because Migos are obviously unbustable. They are basically living versions of luxury watches. And now they have a new song about the Batman of rap watch fashion, FakeWatchBusta, called “Fake Watch Busta” reminding us that their diamonds are real. Don’t believe me? Just listen to the hook of “Fake Watch Busta,” produced by Murda, which goes “FakeWatchBusta can’t bust me.” Or trust Takeoff when he shouts “hold it out, hold it out / let ’em see it (don’t be scared!).” Sure, he also says “Audemars Pig-wit” instead of Audemars Pig-ey, but, more importantly, Quavo’s diamonds are “different colors / Living Colour / they be jumping around like a rock star.” Like all Migos songs that take a very simple formula and crush it, “Fake Watch Busta” is awesome. More than that, it’s the best rap song dedicated to an Instagram account about fake jewelry of all time. Listen to it below: