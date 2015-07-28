Miguel’s “NWA” Video Is Out and Miguel Remains Incredibly Cool

Man, Miguel is so fucking cool. Miguel is literally so awesome that I spent Fourth of July weekend just thinking about things he was probably really good at. He’s even cool paired with minions. I can’t help but imagine Miguel walking around LA in a dope leather jacket and cruising in a sweet vintage car with Kurupt. Now I don’t have to imagine it. One of the many songs on his excellent new album Wildheart that’s a reminder of this is “NWA,” the G-funk tribute featuring Kurupt that doubles somehow as a sex jam about how sweet Miguel is (as all of his music kind of does in some way), and the video for “NWA” is out. It’s a dope single-shot piece that shows Miguel and Kurupt doing exactly what you would hope they’d be doing, i.e. wearing a dope leather jacket and cruising around LA in a sweet vintage car, respectively. Ask and you shall receive. Check it out below:

