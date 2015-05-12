Mike Skinner and Jammer Turned the Punk Venom of Slaves’ “Cheer Up London” into a UK Rap Monster

UK punk lads Slaves already showed their grime and rap credentials last week when they covered Skepta’s “Shutdown” in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, so it’s not totally unexpected to hear how good their vocals sound on this Mike Skinner remix alongside Jammer.

Their single, “Cheer Up London”, started life as a seething middle finger towards city boys and office bosses, but with Skinner and Jammer on the production it’s mutated into a throbbing UK rap track with distorted horns and enough bass to make your rib cage rattle like a text message. All that punk venom is still there, but now it’s spurting out in slow motion.

