Tonight, Miley Cyrus hosted the VMAs, and surprises were promised. What kind of surprises, you ask? Lots of jokes about bad decisions, probably. A lot of buzzkill jokes ruining Justin Bieber and Kanye West’s breakthough moments. Oh, and a new fucking album. It’s called Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz (RIP Pablow and Floyd). You can listen to it below and check it out here. Holy shit.

