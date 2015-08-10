Miley Cyrus Questions Whether Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar Make Good Role Models



Photo by Mark Seliger for Marie Claire

Miley Cyrus is on the cover of the September issue of Marie Claire, and the accompanying interview finds the young star reflecting on her first cycle of post-Disney international pop stardom. Cyrus feels like she got a bad wrap for her sex positive image and wonders why other stars making brash art in similar positions don’t catch as much flak. “I don’t get the violence revenge thing, ” Cyrus says of Taylor Swift’s wildly popular, star-studded and rather violent “Bad Blood” video. “That’s supposed to be a good example? And I’m a bad role model because I’m running around with my titties out? I’m not sure how titties are worse than guns.” Will Taylor clap back like she did when she thought Nicki Minaj was shading her in a rant about “Anaconda” missing a certain MTV VMA accolade? Time will tell

Kendrick Lamar comes up as well: “Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he’s cool. I do it and I’m a druggie whore.” It’s true that Cyrus caught boatloads of hell for singing about weed and molly in an industry that rewards the boys for doing the same, but the confusing part is where Cyrus heard Kendrick sing about LSD. Is this a radical take on the To Pimp a Butterfly plotline? Does she think “Lucy” is LSD, not Lucifer like the rest of us? Maybe she heard the A$AP Rocky song “L$D” and misidentified. So many questions. Marie Claire‘s September issue hits stands August 18th.