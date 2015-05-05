Zoë Kravitz and Miley Cyrus Party in a Hotel Room in Lolawolf’s Video for “Bitch”

You may remember, but probably you don’t, that when I went to SXSW this year I wrote this:

Favorite whisper I heard that I hope was true:

That Miley Cyrus was going to join Lolawolf in a hotel room to shoot a budget video. I’m praying for a slo-mo pillow fight sequence between Zoe Kravitz and Miley. Come on ladies, say you did this.

Well guess what bitches? This whisper was FACT.

OK, they don’t have a pillow fight, but Kravitz and Cyrus spent a lot of time in their underwear in said hotel room, fooling around with plastic guns, smoking blunts while playing Go Fish in bed. It does feel a tad voyeuristic thanks to all the many, many ass shots—including ones where Kravitz is snapping Cyrus’ butt covered in fake googly eyes—and the shitty VHS-vibes.

And just when you think it’s over, when the audio for “Bitch”—one of their strongest cuts—ends, there’s a whole two minutes of chopped up outtakes. Nice.