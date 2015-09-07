“Miley What’s Good?” Merchandise Now Available

Now that the dust has settled on another VMAs, I think we can agree that there were only two good bits. Kanye’s speech – where he seemed to invent a new way of communicating, where literal meaning is replaced with sort of emotive word selection and yet still makes perfect sense – and Nicki catching Miley off guard to attack her for her recent comments in the New York Times. She handed back to Miley, who was hosting the awards, saying “and now back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press, Miley what’s good?”

Now you can own a piece of that shade in your very own home, with this range of Miley What’s Good Merch from North London designer Peatree Bojangles. There are babygrows, phone covers, cushions, mugs and even a handy travel thermos for when you need fuck with people while out and about.

Obviously this will only be funny for another six to eight days so you really should order now to get maximum meme potential. Buy the full range here.