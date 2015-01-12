Minimalist Composer Sean McCann’s New Song Makes All Your Thoughts Feel Special

Good ambient music has the remarkable quality of making everything you experience while listening to it seem more important. You can just clip your toenails, or you can put on Aphex Twin’s “Rhubarb” and elevate clipping your toenails to the realm of transcendental spiritual experience. Minimalist composer Sean McCann’s work tends to have a similar effect.

This track, “Charade,” is off his upcoming album for the Root Strata label, titled Ten Impressions for Piano & Strings. The record took four years to complete and it’s fascinating to hear McCann’s approach towards sound shift constantly throughout. This song is pleasant, ethereal, and spacey, so put it on while you clean your room and pretend you’re in the final scene of a Darren Aronofsky movie, except without the heroin.

