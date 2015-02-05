​More Photos of Joe Biden Hanging Out at Our Office

Earlier this morning Vice President Joe Biden stopped by our offices in Williamsburg to speak with VICE founder Shane Smith, VICE News editor-in-chief Jason Mojica, and others about the environment, youth issues in America, and a variety of other topics. He also took a tour of the offices and gave a brief speech to a group of assembled employees, during which he said VICE is “on the cutting edge of what’s happening.” For a more comprehensive recap head over to VICE News. In the meantime, here are some photos of Biden and Smith from today’s visit.