Greece Is So Much More Than Recession and Austerity Measures

I was born and raised in Greece, but my entire adulthood has so far been spent in the United States. As the Greek socioeconomic crisis intensified over the last four years, media outlets have bombarded us with images of turmoil, despair and desolation. Some of these pictures cut like a blade for people like me – someone who has spent half of his life in Athens and half in the picturesque hillsides of Pennsylvania. Is this really what Greece has become? Athens was once the centre of democracy, civilisation and the arts but now it forces its elderly to beg for their pensions?

Obviously, these miserable images are implicitly related to the current socioeconomic situation. Nobody can doubt or undermine the power of these images but the facts they represent are selective. Simply put, these pictures only represent a fraction of contemporary Greek society.

With my latest series, I’ve strived to depict the crisis with undertones of the hope, humour, pride and dignity that characterise Greek culture. Under the golden light that plummets over the Athenian plateau and beyond, I tried to document the transformed society that I was once a part of. As I walked the streets of my youth, feeling both familiar and at times alien, I experienced the diverse environs fluctuating between harmony and tension. Overall, I felt a sense of belonging.

Most photographic projects are personal but to me ‘Motherland’ is as personal as it gets. This body of work resonates with me emotionally and represents quite a significant part of who I am.

