Lemmy Walked Offstage During a Motörhead Show Last Night, and the Video Will Make You Cry

Last night in Austin, TX longrunning heavy metal act Motorhead had to cut their show short due to frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s ongoing health problems hitting a head. In the midst of their third song of the set, “Metropolis,” Lemmy slowed down, and eventually gasped out “I can’t do it,” to the crowd before shuffling off the stage. After he left, the crowd began chanting “we love you,” and eventually he came back out to address the crowd. “You are one of the best gigs in America,” he said, “and I would love to play for you, but I can’t. So please accept my apologies. Next time, all right?”

This is a continuing health problem. Back in 2013, he endured a haematoma, the collection of blood outside of a vessel, causing the cancellation of a number of the band’s European festival shows.

Whether you’ve always been a lifer or just heard “Ace of Spades” in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and fell in love from there, please put on a Motörhead record today. Lemmy has been doing it for 40 years at this point for all of us, without an ego or anything. It’s a tough video to get through. If this is the end of their tour, so be it. He’s done more than we deserve already.