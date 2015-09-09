Two Babies Play a Tennis Match in This Week’s Comic from Julian Glander By Julian Glander September 9, 2015, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more from Julian Glander at his Twitter, Instagram, and blog. Tagged:3D comics, babies, baby language, CGI comics, Comics!, cool water, Environment, goo goo, julian glander, littering, Love, PLEASE LOOK AT ME, talking babies, talking water, Tennis, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Can Librarians Save Us from Fake News? 03.21.17 By Arielle Dollinger Louis Theroux Explains the Staged Realities of ‘My Scientology Movie’ 03.21.17 By Sarah Bellman Sketches From Berlin Nightclubs Where Photography Isn’t Allowed 03.17.17 By Hannah Ongley Why the Right Is Dominating YouTube 03.17.17 By Tom Whyman