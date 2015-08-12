Watch Mapei Take Over Stockholm as She’s Rapping in Swedish for MXHXN’s “GÄÄHDA” (Remix)

Swedish rapper MXHXN has teamed up with a million of his peers, or, six of them actually – including our beloved uncrowned hip-hop queen Mapei for the remix of his “GÄÄHDA”.

Other than Lazee, Ivory, Gedz, Nimo and A-Keyy(bbe), the song features Mapei rapping in the Swedish language*. Also, the video takes place at Stockholm’s infamous square, Sergels Torg, which makes it look like an open air rap marathon. All of which is captured on video thanks to local video director star, Nikeisha Andersson, as well as MXHXN himself. Now, why not play a game and try to sit still while watching the entire 4:23 minutes of this bunch bouncing.

I bet you’ll end up shaking at least two of your now frantic body parts.

“GÄÄHDA” (Remix) is out now via Warner.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this post stated that “GÄÄDHA” (Remix) features Mapei’s rap debut in the Swedish language, which is wrong. Mapei rapping in Swedish, however, is pretty rare.