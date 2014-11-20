My Friend Javi

​

PHOTOGRAPHY: ​NAAMA ALEX LEVY

​STYLING: JAVI

I met Javi in the burger joint where he works as a cook. After getting to know him a little I asked whether I could take his photo, and he invited me to his home.

There, he told me about his training in the Spanish army, how he’s travelled through 46 countries and about his belief that most people have a “hidden closet”. He wants to encourage people to wear whatever they want and, most importantly, to feel good doing so.

He’s now both a great inspiration to me and a very dear friend. I hope these photos convey a sense of the character that I’ve come to know and love.

