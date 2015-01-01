My Year of Being a Drunk Balding Loser Homo

Dan Allegretto‘s 2014 sucked. He bounded from job to job, gained weight, fucked a handful of “mediocre dudes,” and lost his hair. “Basically, I just got drunk constantly with my friends,” he told us. “Something about this year seemed especially bleak.” Still, he managed to find some beauty amid all the other shit. Like most people these days, he captured every detail of his entire year—from a sad, homemade meal of spaghetti for one (topped with what appears to be ketchup) to an alarming foot fungus—on his iPhone’s camera. To present his year as a photo essay, Dan has edited his photo collection down from 13,000 pictures to, like, slightly fewer pictures than that.

This is Dan Allegretto’s unemployed year in pictures.

Videos by VICE

Follow Dan Allegretto’s sad life on Twitter.