Beauty Vs Beast: Stream the New Myrkur Track And Check Out A New Short Film

Danish one-woman black metal band Myrkur is readying the release of her debut EP on September 16th, a juxtaposition of Darkthrone-y rawness versus chamber-style passages, acoustic guitar, and chorale-style vocals and all. A warm female-vocal chorus over an icy, black-metal passage? Truly an interesting approach, and one that is at the forefront of “Latvian Fegurð,” streaming here for the first time.

The new track is accompanied by a short film detailing elements of her background, influences and songwriting styles. Check both out below.

Order your copy of the new Myrkur EP via Relapse.