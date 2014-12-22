That Time ‘N Sync got Turnt at an Orphanage

There was a time before the pop praise and music credentials of albums like Future Sex/Love Sounds and The 20/20 Experience, when Justin Timberlake dressed like a ski resort sex offender and had blonde-tipped hair that looked like little uncooked Super Noodles. We call this his ‘N Sync era although it is more widely known as “the nineties”.

‘N Sync didn’t just do a festive single in 1998, they did a whole Christmas album, and the lead single was this little bucket of moist offal pop: “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”. The premise is simple: Santa is holed up in bed with an epigastric hernia, so the late Gary Coleman calls on ‘N Sync to deliver all the presents. ‘N Sync seem to take “deliver all the presents” to mean “get turnt up like the Chippendales at an office Christmas party full of aroused female models, a Latino homeless shelter, and an orphanage.”

At a time of the year when it’s easy to become engrossed in expensive presents and eating until you sweat, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” really does make you think.