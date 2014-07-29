Nailing It: Music’s Best Manicurists

From David Bowie‘s Kansai Yamamoto-designed Aladdin Sane jumpsuit to M.I.A.‘s glitched-out graphic t-shirts, musicians have always used their clothing as billboards for their sound. But lately, artists have moved beyond threads and taken advantage of another kind of canvas – their nails. Nail art, which has gone from the corners of Tumblr and Pinterest to custom band merch, is kind of an alternative to album art for the Instagram generation. Who are the artists behind these designs? How can we get a piece? We talked to some of our favorite musicians’ go-tos, from the artist behind Snoop Dogg‘s manicures to Lily Allen‘s multi-colored Swarovski rhinestones and Katy Perry‘s holographic manicure, about how to get the look. Nine inch nails is no exaggeration for what’s going on here.



SOPHIE HARRIS-GREENSLADE

Known for her work on the Illustrated Nail, Harris-Greenslade has been doing nails for four years, working with Rihanna, M.I.A., Rita Ora, Gwen Stefani, Cate Blanchett and even Boy George.

Her fave: “M.I.A is my favorite client, I’ve been doing her nails for years. She’s amazing. Rihanna, Rita Ora and Gwen Stefani have also been highlights. Eddie Izzard is one of my regular clients and also a firm favorite.”

Summer nails: “I still love multi-colored rainbow ombre nails for summer as it’s so easy to achieve and looks amazing! All you need is a few bright or neon polishes and an eye shadow sponge. Paint on the colors in stripes and then in-between the colors use the make-up sponge to apply colour on top of the other colour to create a gradient effect. Add a topcoat to smooth out the gradient and for a high shine. Easy peasy!”



ANDREA FULERTON

For 20 years, Andrea Fulerton has been doing nails for artists like Lady Gaga, Liza Minelli, PINK, Amy Winehouse, Victoria Beckham and Kylie Minogue.

Her faves: “Annie Lennox is a warm happy super friendly strong woman who is so grounded and open, while Lady Gaga was adorable and so professional and kind, very cool, focused and a thrill to be around.”

Summer nails: “I love two tone ombre nails in bright but contrasting colors, like the ones I’ve done in lemon and lilac with one of my top coats ‘Gemstone.’ Basically, you paint ⅔ of the nail from the cuticle in the one shade [I choose yellow] then the other ⅓ at the tip in the lilac. Grab a sponge, make it damp with water or varnish remover and gently dab on the line that connects the two colors to morph them, slick over a thick layer of top coat to blend them further. My tip is that I try to use nail colors that can be applied in one coat.”



CLARA H

Clara H has been doing nails for 13 years since first graduating from a brain-bending Japanese nail exam in Tokyo (as a foreigner). A go-to girl in the fashion world, she has famously worked with Lily Allen, and tons of sports celebs including Serena and Venus Williams.

Summer nails: “Nothing beats the tropical colors and flamingo prints on your nails. As a DIY tip, this is a little unorthodox but to spare yourselves the misery of painting messy nails, go and check out nail wraps here, as they have the best readymade summer nail wraps that’s zero mess and looks fantastic. They are affordable, easy to use and pack a punch. Plus my summer design is in there too, called Isabella’s summer.”



MICHELLE HUMPHREY

For 10 years, London-based nail artist Michelle Humphrey has put multi-coloured Swarovski rhinestones on Lily Allen’s nails, has given Katy Perry a holographic manicure and goes to town with shells, beads and gems. Among her list of notables, she has done nails for Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, and more. Creative to the max, she loves going all the way with looks, many of which you’ll find on magazine covers.

Her faves: “Lily Allen, as she lets me go to town on her nails. There’s no boundaries…”

Summer nails: “I love a bright ombre nail for summer. Choose 2/3 complimentary colors, you will also need some eye make-up sponges to create this effect. Begin by painting your nails in your desired base shade, apply a second coat of polish if required. Once dried, it’s time to create the ombre effect. Apply a different shade to half of the nail, while wet, dab the line with your sponge to blend and soften the line.

Repeat this on each nail until you’ve completed both hands. Top coat to complete. I use Essie Good to go.”

