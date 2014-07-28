Neijah Lane’s “Kiss” Video Is the Sweetest Tribute to LA Summers

No one really cares about LA summers outside of the people that live there. We have something called June Gloom – which means that every morning in the month begins with chilly, grey skies – and, in fairness, it’s not like we have to suffer through winter. But local R&B upstart Neijah Lanae is honoring the season with a sweet video that shows just how fun LA summers can be. Directed by Andre4k, the visual clip for “Kiss,” from her upcoming Sapphire EP produced by The Formula, shows the best parts of the season – and LA. Neijah dances around the city’s art district, hikes in the hills with friends, goes spelunking, and plays a special game of Cards Against Humanity that leads to a summer fling. “We can say exactly what we want through a kiss, and never find the words to compare,” Neijah says. With that, and the song’s title, you can probably guess how the video ends.

If you want to hear more sunny R&B gems like this one from Neijah (of course you do), look for the release of her Sapphire EP on July 31.