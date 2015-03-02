Want to “Approve Million-Dollar* Deals From Your iPhone” Like Lil Wayne?

On Tha Carter III’s “Let the Beat Build”, Lil Wayne announced he was “approving million-dollar deals from the iPhone” with some regularity. Back in 2006, Wayne was just one of a few people with the influence to use the telephone’s application service as a way to benefit the wider world and release new music. Nine years later, and with the release of a publically available app, the ability to feel like a baller and help sign artists has become available to everyone with an internet connection and iPhone or Android phone.

The app’s called Tradiio and it was released today. The premise is pretty simple: you download the app and search for new artists. Once you’ve found someone you like, you “virtually invest” in them using “virtual currency” which is given to the user upon sign-up. The most popular artists then gain more exposure, and the opportunity to play Tradiio’s stage at Field Day or get signed to their label.

It’s not just artists that benefit, either. The user’s who select artists who go on to achieve fame or use the service the most benefit from free festival tickets, headphones, speakers and, of course, that all important accolade of becoming a “tastemaker”.

“In Portugal, where Tradiio has been established for some time, Universal Music Portugal selects artists from Tradiio’s top 50 chart to distribute worldwide. No other streaming service offers the artist opportunities like this,” said Alvaro Gomez, CEO and Co-Founder of Tradiio.

The app is free to use – both for artists and fans – and can be found on tradiio.com.