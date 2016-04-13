Six New Photographers Joined the World’s Most Exclusive Photo Agency

“A Sudden Gust of Wind (after Wall & Hokusai).” From the series “Two Kinds of Memory and Memory Itself.” Max Pinckers/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2015



New Blood celebrates the work of Magnum Photos‘ six new nominees: Matt Black, Carolyn Drake, Sohrab Hura, Lorenzo Meloni, Max Pickers, and Newsha Tavakolian. These remarkable photographers have worked across the globe, from California’s Central Valley to the streets of Tehran, documenting their surroundings with journalistic diligence and exceptional eyes. Becoming a member of Magnum is both a rare privilege and a phenomenal accomplishment; applicants undergo numerous rounds of scrutiny and years of exceptional portfolio development to join Magnum’s ranks alongside luminaries like Elliott Erwitt, Susan Meiselas, Thomas Hoepker, and Steve McCurry. Since the agency’s inception 68 years ago, Magnum has never before admitted so many photographers in one year. Below is a selection from the show opening to the public this Wednesday, April 13, at Milk Gallery in New York City.

Milk Gallery

450 W. 15th Street. New York, NY 11211

Run of Show: April 13th — May 8th, 2016

MondaytoFriday10AM — 6PMandSaturdaytoSunday11AM — 7PM

A border town near the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, in the Fergana Valley in. In the maze of irrigation and drainage canals that cross Central Asia, large quantities of the water that have been diverted from the two rivers are lost to evaporation and spillage.

Carolyn Drake/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2008

A sea bream that’s part of a permanent exhibition of endangered species displayed at the History Museum of Aralsk, Kazakhstan, a former Soviet fishing port on the Aral Sea.

Carolyn Drake/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2009

A clay house in Damla (“drop of water”), a village in the Karakum desert in Turkmenistan. Here, rain is the only source of water.

Carolyn Drake/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2009

A commander in the Kurdish PKK militia gives orders via the radio in Kobane, Syria.

Lorenzo Meloni/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2014

A painting inside a destroyed building in Kobane.

Lorenzo Meloni/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2015

Modesto, California, has a population of 201,165 and 20 percent live below the poverty line.

Matt Black/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2014

Francoise, a neighborhood cat in France.

© Sohrab Hura/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2008

Early morning in Benares, India.

© Sohrab Hura/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2005

Cambodia.

© Sohrab Hura/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2008

A sculpture of the head of a woman in a sculpting workshop in Tehran.

Newsha Tavakolian/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2014

Portrait of Somayyeh, a woman in Tehran.

Newsha Tavakolian/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2014

“Protected Stone.” From the series “Two Kinds of Memory and Memory Itself.”

Max Pinckers/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2015

“Chindogu.” From the series “Two Kinds of Memory and Memory Itself.”

Max Pinckers/MAGNUM PHOTOS, 2015