Chance The Rapper Just Released a New Track with NoName Gypsy Called “Israel (Sparring)”

Chance The Rapper is a pretty great rapper, and has been putting out a lot of music recently, including the album Surf and his extremely based mixtape with Lil B. Adding to that list, today he released a new song “Israel (Sparring)” with Noname Gypsy (who also appears on both the aforementioned projects). The rap game is a fight all the time, and “sparring is practice without the training wheels.” The two rappers trade bars with that attitude in mind and mix in plenty of biblical imagery for good measure.

Listen to the song below, and read our coverage of his set at this year’s Pitchfork fest right here.